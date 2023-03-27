Here are the scheduled road closures for the week of March 26:

The exit ramp lanes from N. I-10 Frontage Rd. to SR-77 Northbound at Mile Post 70 will be closed from Sunday, March 19, at 8 p.m. to Friday, March 31, at 6 a.m.

The N. I-10 Frontage Rd Eastbound between W. Walker Rd. to W. Orange Grove Rd. will be closed from Monday, March 20, at 5 a.m. to Saturday, April 1, at 5 a.m.

Reconstruction of the on ramp from I-10 Eastbound to E. Valencia Rd. will close all lanes from Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m. to Monday, March 27, at 5 a.m.

Reconstruction of the on ramp from I-10 to I-10 Eastbound at Mile Post 267 will close all lanes from Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m. to Monday, March 27, at 5 a.m.

Reconstruction of the exit ramp from I-10 Westbound to E. Irvington Rd. will close all lanes from Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m. to Thursday, March 30, at 5 a.m.

Pavement work on east- and westbound I-10 will cause intermittent lane restrictions between Kino Parkway and Valencia Road from Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m. to Friday, March 31, at 5 a.m.

The eastbound on- and off-ramps at Valencia Road will be closed from Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m. to Monday, March 27, at 5 a.m. The westbound on- and off-ramps will be closed from Monday, March 27, at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, March 28, at 5 a.m.

The westbound off-ramp at Palo Verde Road will be closed from Tuesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, March 29, at 5 a.m. and again from Wednesday, March 29, at 8 p.m. to Thursday, March 30, at 5 a.m.

The westbound on- and off-ramps at Kino Parkway will be closed from Thursday, March 30, at 8 p.m. to Friday, March 31, at 5 a.m.

Reconstruction on the off ramp from I-10 Westbound to E. Valencia Rd. will close all lanes from Monday, March 27, at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, March 28, at 5 a.m.

Reconstruction on the on ramp from E. Valencia Rd. to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 267 will close all lanes from Monday, March 27, at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, March 28, at 5 a.m.

The interchange ramp lanes on to I-19 Northbound from S. Freeway at Mile Post 63 to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 63 will be closed from Monday, March 27, from 10 p.m. to Tuesday, March 28, at 4 a.m.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of W. Sunset Rd. between the N. I-10 Frontage Roads on both sides of I-10 will be closed from Monday, March 27, at 12 Midnight to Sunday, April 9, at 12 Noon.

The N. I-10 Frontage Rd. Westbound between W. Sunset Rd. and W. Orange Grove Rd will be closed from Monday, March 27, at midnight to Sunday, April 9, at 11:59 p.m.

The exit ramp from I-10 Westbound to N. I-10 Frontage Rd. will be closed from Monday, March 27, at midnight to Sept. 1, 2025, at midnight.

The on ramp from N. I-10 Frontage Rd. on to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 251 will be closed from Monday, March 27, at midnight to Sept. 1, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Real-time highway conditions are available on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.

It is also available by downloading the AZ511 app, calling 511 or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.