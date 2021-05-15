Road dust-up highlights clash between old, new in Vail

“It has been maintained for over 17 years that I know of at the expense of the homeowners on Leon Ranch. A large blade was brought in, sometimes fill dirt,” Dailey said. “No one had ever given me permission nor tried to stop me from using it.”

That changed early this year, when residents began hearing that their main route in and out might soon be blocked by construction crews. The barricades went up in February.

Since then, the only way for Dailey and company to get out of their neighborhood is Vail Ranch Road, a single lane of rocks and dirt that climbs almost 80 vertical feet in less than one-sixth of a mile.

There’s no room to pull over. If you meet another vehicle coming the other way, one of you will have to back up. If a big truck gets stuck on the hill, everyone else on Leon Ranch Road is stranded, too.

“We’re nothing fancy back here, but that’s where we are,” said Dailey, a resident since 2006.

The closure impacts about two dozen homes. Resident Maria Burnham said the hill is "dangerous as all get out," and she can't make it safely up there with her horse trailer in tow.

The Vail School District has stopped sending school buses down the road, opting instead to pick up kids in a van.