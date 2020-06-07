Road Runner: Driver awareness is key to preventing hot-car deaths

Last year was the second-deadliest when it comes to heatstroke deaths for children left in hot vehicles, according to a national nonprofit.

The 53 deaths are evidence of deadly heat associated with vehicles each year, according to Kidsandcars.org, which has been advocating against the preventable incidents since 1996.

The organization is still pushing for the passage of the Hot Cars Act, where within a car, “the system has to detect the presence of a child or animal or disabled person or an adult,” said Janette Fennell, the nonprofit’s president and founder.

Today a majority of vehicles only alert people that their back doors have not been opened before a driver leaves from the vehicle’s vicinity, something Fennell says can be ignored by drivers.

“The other problem with that technology is it does nothing if children get in on their own,” Fennell said. “About 26% of the fatalities that we’ve documented are children who’ve got in on their own.”

Fennell said two vehicle manufactures have the alert system the nonprofit is advocating for.