Road Runner: Driver awareness is key to preventing hot-car deaths

Last year was the second-deadliest when it comes to heatstroke deaths for children left in hot vehicles, according to a national nonprofit.
The 53 deaths are evidence of deadly heat associated with vehicles each year, according to Kidsandcars.org, which has been advocating against the preventable incidents since 1996.
The organization is still pushing for the passage of the Hot Cars Act, where within a car, “the system has to detect the presence of a child or animal or disabled person or an adult,” said Janette Fennell, the nonprofit’s president and founder.
Today a majority of vehicles only alert people that their back doors have not been opened before a driver leaves from the vehicle’s vicinity, something Fennell says can be ignored by drivers.
“The other problem with that technology is it does nothing if children get in on their own,” Fennell said. “About 26% of the fatalities that we’ve documented are children who’ve got in on their own.”
Fennell said two vehicle manufactures have the alert system the nonprofit is advocating for.
“If you lose someone in the back seat and it senses motion, the alarm in the car will go off, the lights will flash, and you can even sign up and get push messages to your smartphone if you’re on that service. That’s what we’re looking for,” she said.
Those precautions apply to pets, too.
The Pima Animal Care Center says its general guideline is for people to leave their pets at home when they’re running errands or go to places where animals are not allowed. If a pet will be tagging along, bring clean water and keep them out of the elements.
On a hot day, cracking the windows open for animal passengers won’t do, PACC said.
“Every year, PACC’s Animal Protection Service officers respond to hundreds of calls involving pets suffering from heat-related illness and death because they were left outdoors, in a vehicle or in another situation that put them at risk,” a PACC news release said.
There are other precautions motorists should take due to extreme heat, including being prepared for a possible vehicle breakdown and even delays caused by crashes.
Vehicles can reach extreme temperatures of over 140 degrees in a matter of minutes, according to the National Weather Service.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says motorists should carry an umbrella, use sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat as well as loose-fitting clothing that will allows for air circulation.
“Everybody needs to be incredibly vigilant. Our slogan is ‘Look Before You Lock’ and we want people to do that even if they don’t have children. You don’t want to leave your computer back there, handbag, anything,” Fennell said.
”Just as a habit, it takes three seconds when you get out of your car, open the back door and make sure nobody or nothing is back there. That can save lives and it can also save cars from being broken into.”
Down the Road
Mount Lemmon pavement work: There will be intermittent restrictions on Mount Lemmon Highway starting Monday for pavement work.
Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day until June 17.
Motorists should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.
I-19 and Mariposa Road restriction: The northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 19 from Mariposa Road in Nogales will be closed from June 13 to June 14 for road work.
ADOT will close the on-ramp at Exit 4 of I-19 at 8 p.m. on June 12 and reopen it at 6 a.m. on June 15.
Motorists can access northbound I-19 using Grand Avenue or Western Avenue. The ramp to exit I-19 at Mariposa Road will remain open. The work is to support one of the flyover ramps expected to be completed by fall 2021.
Pima Mine Road repair work: Crews will be conducting road repairs on Pima Mine Road from Interstate 19 to the entrance of the Asarco Mine beginning Monday. The work will last from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until June 30.
Motorists should expect to be directed through the work area by flaggers and should use caution approaching the area.
Chuck Huckelberry Loop miles-long extension: Last month, Pima County extended a section of Chuck Huckelberry Loop from Rita Road to Houghton Road, which provides a “key connection to the pathways along the east side of Houghton Road,” the county said.
This will help the county extend the 130-mile, multi-use path to the Pima County Fairgrounds — a segment that two to three years away from being installed.
