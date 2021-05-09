Road Runner: Federal funding could restore Amtrak service between Tucson and Phoenix

May 1 marked 50 years of Amtrak service, and a recent proposal from the White House could create a stable foundation for it to build on for years to come.

During the 2019 fiscal year, Amtrak had its best year, serving 32 million passengers. But that success became an “unprecedented decline” in ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Railroad Administration said.

In late April, the agency announced nearly $1.7 billion in funding for Amtrak to provide relief to its business operations, workers and state funding partnerships as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“Funding from the American Rescue Plan will be used primarily to offset the loss of ticket revenue that Amtrak uses to operate its trains and maintain its infrastructure. Amtrak has begun recalling furloughed employees and plans to restore long-distance service starting in late May,” the Railroad Administration said.

While Amtrak has its sight set on restoring services in the short term, it also has a vision set on building its services by 2035.