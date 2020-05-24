Road Runner: Next Pima County budget allocates an extra $18 million for street repairs

“The collectors and arterials, they’re chosen by the best return on investment. Our program says, ‘Now’s the time to invest in these. Do this work on them.’”

Motorists can also expect county crews to work on capital projects later in the fiscal year, including plans for North Kolb Road from East Sunrise Drive to Sabino Canyon Road.

“As we look into the future, we’re looking at (the budget) as not only just pavement repairs or capacity improvements, but using any new and upcoming technology to help us move traffic,” Olivares said.

“By making modifications on a signal, establishing and creating an app that will guide people and let them know when its congested, and by being able to encourage and direct traffic in different ways to make use of all of our existing roads to their full capacity.”

Clear highways for Memorial Day weekend

There will be no construction or maintenance closures along Arizona highways during the Memorial Day weekend.

This schedule is in effect through Monday night to limit impacts to weekend travel.