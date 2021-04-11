Road Runner: Pima County's worst roads in line for makeover after funding approval

A recent decision from the Pima County Board of Supervisors is set to help county transportation officials stay on track with repairing roads in bad shape.
On Tuesday, the board approved a plan to accelerate road repair funding in the upcoming fiscal year 2022.
It brings another $50 million through Certificates of Participation, which are similar to bonds, to fund the road repairs bringing the total so far to $85 million.
“The current climate of favorable pricing makes this a good time to accelerate repair efforts,” the transportation department said.
Road repair funding for subsequent years can now be reduced, freeing up funds for other areas.
While it’s not new or previously unplanned funding, county transportation Director Ana Olivares said it allows for the projects to keep on track for completion.
“Accelerating $50 million of road repair funding to fiscal year 2022 will help the department repair approximately 130 miles of roadway sooner rather than later,” Olivares said. “This helps us stay on pace to repair all the roads in the unincorporated county to a pavement condition index of 80 — very good condition — by 2030.”
The department of transportation says a Pavement Condition Index ranges from zero to 100 with the higher number representing new pavement.
It’s all part of the county’s goal to repair all roads in currently failed and poor condition in unincorporated Pima County in a 10-year span. The department currently maintains nearly 2,200 miles of roads.
When coming up with the list of roads to address, “A computer-generated list will be developed to help analyze and prioritize roadway segments for treatments,” the department said.
Pima County officials in collaboration with the county’s Transportation Advisory Committee “decided that it was in the best interest of preserving the arterial and collector network to allocate resources based on modeling maximum return on investment,” the department said.
While a list of arterial road repairs for FY 2022 have not been released, some of the $35.1 worth of capital improvement projects that will be addressed are: the South Houghton Road widening; Kolb Road between Sabino Road and Sunrise Drive; Silverbell Road near the Blanco Wash Bridge; and Sahuarita Road and Rudasill Road intersection improvements.
The board’s action advances its pay-as-you-go from 2019, which uses general fund sources to pay for the county’s capital infrastructure projects, including road repair in the unincorporated county.
The PAYGO funding is taken from a percentage of the growth in “the overall county tax base and recapturing a portion of the taxes no longer needed to pay off bonds,” the board said, “while still reducing the combined county property tax rate over time.”
Down the Road
Houghton Road construction: Traffic shifts are coming along the six-lane road being built on South Houghton Road between East Valencia Road and East Mary Ann Cleveland Way.
Motorists are currently using one lane of traffic maintained in each direction along the east portion of the road.
Some changes in traffic flow will occur the week of April 12 with median work already in progress. Traffic flow is expected to be moved to the west side of the road the week of April 19, and construction will begin on the east side. One lane of traffic will be maintained.
Pima County road work: Crews will be paving West Bopp Road between South Sarasota Boulevard and South Kinney Road beginning Tuesday causing lengthy delays for motorists. The county is re-aligning where Bopp Road meets Kinney Road.
The work will last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until completion on Friday, April 16.
Flaggers and sheriff’s deputies will be on site directing traffic through the work zone. Alternate routes are recommended to avoid the area during this work.
