Road Runner: Pima County's worst roads in line for makeover after funding approval

It’s all part of the county’s goal to repair all roads in currently failed and poor condition in unincorporated Pima County in a 10-year span. The department currently maintains nearly 2,200 miles of roads.

When coming up with the list of roads to address, “A computer-generated list will be developed to help analyze and prioritize roadway segments for treatments,” the department said.

Pima County officials in collaboration with the county’s Transportation Advisory Committee “decided that it was in the best interest of preserving the arterial and collector network to allocate resources based on modeling maximum return on investment,” the department said.

While a list of arterial road repairs for FY 2022 have not been released, some of the $35.1 worth of capital improvement projects that will be addressed are: the South Houghton Road widening; Kolb Road between Sabino Road and Sunrise Drive; Silverbell Road near the Blanco Wash Bridge; and Sahuarita Road and Rudasill Road intersection improvements.

The board’s action advances its pay-as-you-go from 2019, which uses general fund sources to pay for the county’s capital infrastructure projects, including road repair in the unincorporated county.