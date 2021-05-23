Road Runner: Southern Arizona roadway makes list of nation's deadliest highways

There’s ongoing work to prevent Arizona’s highways from becoming increasingly dangerous, state transportations officials said.

Last week, the Arizona Department of Transportation began installing improved wrong-way signs along I-19, I-8 and I-10.

Crews began installing larger — and hopefully more visible — signs to gain the attention of drivers traveling in the wrong direction.

“The more visible signs are one of ADOT’s countermeasures to reduce the risk of serious crashes by wrong-way drivers, who are frequently impaired when entering highways in the wrong direction,” the department said.

The statewide initiative will replace the older signs with the larger ones closer to the ground and will install signs at freeway exit ramps.

“The updated red wrong-way signs along exit ramps have been enlarged from 30-by-24 inches to 48-by-36 inches,” ADOT said. “At the same time, the bottom edge of the signs will be about three feet above the ground, rather than seven feet, so they are closer to a driver’s line of vision.”

In addition to the signs, new white pavement arrows will point motorists in the correct direction. These will be painted at interchanges where the signs are installed.