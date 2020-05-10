Road Runner: Want better streets? Make sure you are counted in census, transportation officials say

Arizonans’ response to the 2020 Census will have a major impact on what transportation looks like for years to come.

Each response to the U.S. Census brings nearly $3,000 per person per year to Arizona, based on the $20.5 billion in federal funding Arizona received in fiscal year 2016, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

That money funds everything from transportation to housing to medical services.

“The Census determines how much federal funding our community will get for many public projects,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a video update to the community. “Now more than ever, we need this funding to come out strong after this pandemic.”

For the 2019 fiscal year, there was $737 million in federal funding approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation for Arizona highway improvements and to support metropolitan planning and surface transportation, according to ADOT.

There was more than $181 million in Federal Transit Formula Grants, which, in part, funds programs in rural areas, as well as $10 million in Federal Transit Capital Investment Grants for project development of various methods of mobility, including heavy rail, commuter rail, light rail, streetcars and bus rapid transit.