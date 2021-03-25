Rosemont Mine wins big legal victory due to Trump administration rule changes

The proposed Rosemont Mine has won a big victory on the regulatory front, with a new agency decision it no longer needs a federal Clean Water Act permit.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decided Wednesday that the mine no longer is covered by the Clean Water Act because of Trump administration changes to what's been known as the federal "Waters of the U.S." rule.

Those changes, approved in June 2020, meant development of ephemeral washes that only run after storms is no longer regulated under the act.

The Corps says the streams that would be affected by mine construction are mostly ephemeral, and that those that do sometimes carry water have no connection in normal years to rivers such as the Santa Cruz. So now, no permit is needed.

A Clean Water Act permit had been considered a crucial permit for the mine because to build the project, the mining company would have to discharge 42 acres of dredge and fill material from those washes, essentially covering some of them up.