Rosemont Mine's impacts on endangered jaguar still hotly debated by federal officials

Of the biologists’ draft opinion, he said: “To me, their recommendation smacked of a position they wanted to take for their personal reasons. They didn’t do an analysis and reach a conclusion. It read to me like they reached a conclusion and came up with evidence to try to support it. I felt it was very speculative, lousy, pretty poorly supported.”

But Calhoun said her staff very closely analyzed impacts of the proposed open-pit copper mine in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson before reaching a conclusion.

“It took a lot of hard work and angst. We looked at the footprint of the operations, the fencing and the exclusions,” Calhoun said, referring to areas where fencing would keep a jaguar out.

“We negotiated our way across the Santa Ritas. We looked at the utility corridor, the width of critical habitat, the noise and vibrations that the mining operation would cause, the noise and the light. We examined the light at multiple angles and how that would affect jaguar travels.”

Unusual public dispute

The jaguar issue has taken center stage during the mine dispute because a male jaguar was repeatedly photographed in the Santa Ritas, at times within a half-mile of the Rosemont site, from fall 2012 to fall 2015.