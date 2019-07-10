A Tucson driver got into a prickly situation Wednesday morning after striking a saguaro in the Catalina Foothills area, causing it to crash through the car's windshield, officials say.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials responded to the area of North First Avenue and East Orange Grove Road for a single-vehicle crash.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Daniel Jelineo, someone called 911 to report that a car went through the median and struck a cactus.
The driver sustained minor injuries, Jelineo said, adding that he has been detained after allegedly showing signs and symptoms of impairment.
Deputies are currently on scene continuing the investigation.
Firefighters responded to this auto accident this morning at approximately 9:30 AM. Miraculously, no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/yOuSYsW2te— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 10, 2019