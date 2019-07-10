Northwest Fire

A Tucson driver got into a prickly situation Wednesday morning after striking a saguaro in the Catalina Foothills area, causing it to crash through the car's windshield, officials say. 

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials responded to the area of North First Avenue and East Orange Grove Road for a single-vehicle crash.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Daniel Jelineo, someone called 911 to report that a car went through the median and struck a cactus.

The driver sustained minor injuries, Jelineo said, adding that he has been detained after allegedly showing signs and symptoms of impairment.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Deputies are currently on scene continuing the investigation.

+24 24 photos of Tucson's quirkiest saguaros
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.