Santa Cruz River flows in downtown Tucson cut again to protect landfill

What city officials do to restore a dead river, an old landfill can take away.

Reclaimed water releases into the Santa Cruz River have been slashed for the second time this year to ensure rising water levels in the underlying aquifer don’t leach out contaminants from a neighboring landfill.

The cutback of nearly 60% in releases that started early this month leaves the much-heralded Santa Cruz River Heritage Project with an uncertain future.

The effluent releases into the river, which started nearly 15 months ago, have fluctuated a number of times since then for various reasons. Today, it’s not clear what the long-term river flow will be or even what city utility officials want it to be.

These alternating cuts and restorations of river flows have happened at the same time the public has flocked to the once-dead river to see water where it hadn’t run for 70 years except after floods.

The revived river has drawn walkers and bicyclists to the neighboring, concrete Loop path in larger numbers than before. Birds, toads, coyotes, dragonflies and other wildlife also have gathered, restoring a bit of the Santa Cruz’s riparian setting that had disappeared when groundwater pumping dried the river up three generations ago.