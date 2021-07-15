 Skip to main content
Saturday movies
MOVIE TIMES

Saturday movies

  • Updated

Saturday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 4, 9:50.

Black Widow (PG-13) — 12:10, 1, 2, 3:15, 4:05, 5, 6:15, 7, 8, 8:45, 9:35.

Cruella (PG-13) — 3:45, 8:50.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) — 1:05, 3:20, 5:40, 7:55, 10:10.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) — 2:25, 5:35, 9:15.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — 11:45, 1:35.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 12:15, 1:15, 2:15, 3:10, 4:10, 5:10, 6:05, 7:05, 8:05, 9, 9:45.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — 11:55, 1:20, 2, 4:40, 6:45.

Forever Purge (R) — 3:35, 7:15, 10.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) — 6:25, 9:10.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 11:40, 2:10, 4:45, 7:25, 9:55.

Black Widow (PG-13) — 11:30, noon, 12:30, 1:15, 2:45, 3:15, 3:45, 4:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:45, 9:15, 9:45, 10:15.

Black Widow 3D (PG-13) — 1:50, 8:30.

Cruella (PG-13) — 12:50, 4, 7:05, 10:10.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) — 12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 9:40, 10:15.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) — 11:45, 3, 6:45, 10.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 11:20, 12:40, 2:10, 3:30, 4:55, 6:20, 6:40, 7:40, 9:30, 10:30.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — 11:25, 2:15, 5, 7:50, 10:30.

Forever Purge (R) — 11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:25.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Black Widow (PG-13) — 1, 1:30, 4, 4:30, 7, 7:30.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) — 1, 4, 7.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 1, 3:15, 5:30, 7:30.

African Queen (PG) — 3, 7.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — 1:30, 4, 6:30.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 3:45, 10.

Black Widow (PG-13) — 11:55, 12:20, 1:05, 1:25, 1:55, 2:10, 2:30, 3:10, 3:35, 4:25, 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, 6:25, 6:50, 7:50, 8:35, 8:50, 9:10, 9:40, 10:05.

Black Widow 3D (PG-13) — 4:45, 8.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) — 2, 4:30, 6:15, 7, 8:15, 9, 9:45.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) — 2:40, 6:20, 9:50.

I Carry You With Me (R) — 12:10, 3:05, 6:15, 9:15.

In the Heights (PG-13) — 12:15, 6:35.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 12:30, 1:30, 2:15, 3:30, 4:40, 5:25, 6:30, 7:15, 7:45, 8:30, 9:30, 10:15.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — 1:15, 4:15, 7:20, 10:10.

Forever Purge (R) — 1:25, 4:10, 7:30, 10:15.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) — 12:05, 3:50, 7:10, 9:55.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 2:15, 4:50, 7:25, 9:55.

Black Widow (PG-13) — 1:30, 1:35, 2:40, 4:35, 4:40, 5:10, 7:45, 8:50.

Black Widow 3D (PG-13) — 2:05, 8:15.

Black Widow: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:35, 6:45, 9:55.

Cruella (PG-13) — 1:20, 7:05.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:10, 5:35, 8, 9:15.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:30, 6:50, 10:05.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 12:35, 1:40, 3:25, 4:30, 5:50, 6:15, 7:15, 9:10, 10:05.

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (PG-13) — 3:35 p.m.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — 12:45, 1:50, 4:35, 7:20, 10:05.

Forever Purge (R) — 2:20, 5, 7:35, 10:15.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) — 4:30, 10:15.

Zola (R) — 6:50 p.m.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Black Widow (PG-13) — 10:30, 11:30, 1:45, 3, 5:15, 6:30, 8:30, 9:15, 9:45, 11.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) — noon, 2:30, 5:30, 8, 10:15.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) — noon, 3:30, 6:50, 10:15.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 10, 10:30, noon, 1, 1:30, 3:15, 4, 4:30, 6:15, 7, 7:30, 10.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — 10:15, 1, 3:45, 6:45, 9:30.

Forever Purge (R) — 11:15, 2, 5, 7:45, 10:30.

Gateway 12

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — noon, 2:40, 5:20, 8.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 1:20, 4, 7:15.

Mortal Kombat (R) — 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45.

News of the World (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:35, 6:15.

Nobody (R) — 1, 3:15, 5:35, 7:50.

Nomadland (R) — noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 1:15, 3:55, 6:30.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 12:55, 3:10, 5:25, 7:40.

Courier (PG-13) — 1:30, 4:15, 6:55.

Croods: A New Age (PG) — 12:05, 2:20, 4:35, 7.

Marksman (PG-13) — 12:10, 5:20.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 2:55, 7:55.

Tom & Jerry (PG) — 12:20, 2:45, 5:10, 7:35.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

In the Heights (PG-13) — 3:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (PG-13) — 10 p.m.

Pig (R) — 11:30, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) — 11, 2, 5, 8.

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (PG-13) — noon, 7.

Goonies (PG) — 7:30, 10.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) — 10:45, 11:25, noon, 12:30, 1:10, 2, 3:10, 3:50, 4:25, 5:10, 5:50, 6:35, 7:05, 7:40, 8:25, 8:50.

Black Widow 3D (PG-13) — 2:35, 9.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) — 2:10, 4:35, 7, 9:25.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) — 10:40, 1:40, 5:15, 8:40.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) — 11:55, 3, 6:10, 9:10.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 10:50, 12:15, 1:45, 3:15, 4:40, 6:20, 7:35, 9:20.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — 11:05, 2:05, 5, 7:45.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 7:55, 10:35.

Black Widow (PG-13) — 10:30, 11, 11:35, 12:25, 12:55, 2:15, 2:50, 3:45, 4:10, 5, 5:35, 6:05, 6:35, 7, 7:25, 8:20, 8:50, 9:20, 9:50, 10:15, 10:40.

Black Widow 3D (PG-13) — 11:55, 1:45, 3:15.

Cruella (PG-13) — 11:05, 2:20, 10:10.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) — noon, 1:20, 2:35, 3:55, 5:10, 6:30, 7:45, 9:05, 10:20.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:35, 7:05, 10:35.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — 10:35, 11:40, 2:15, 4:50.

Pig (R) — 11:45, 2:25, 5:10, 7:40, 10:15.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) — 10:30, 1:35, 4:35, 7:35, 10:35.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 10:30, 11:30, 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — 10:30, 1:25, 4:20, 7:15.

Forever Purge (R) — 10:55, 1:40, 4:25, 7:20, 10:05.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 7:30, 10:05.

Black Widow (PG-13) — 10:30, 11:25, 12:35, 1:40, 2:35, 5, 6:45, 8:15, 9:10.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) — 11:55, 2:15, 4:35, 7, 9:20.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:55, 6:15, 8:05.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 11, 1:50, 3:50, 4:40, 6, 9:40.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — 11:35, 2:30, 5:15, 8.

Forever Purge (R) — 12:15, 3, 5:45, 8:20.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) — 12:05, 2:45, 5:30, 9:50.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 11, 2:05, 5:35, 8:20, 10:40.

Black Widow (PG-13) — 10, 10:45, 11:20, 12:15, 1, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 5:30, 6:15, 7, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10, 10:15.

Cruella (PG-13) — 6:55, 9:55.

Die in a Gunfight (R) — 10:10, 3:45, 10:25.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) — 10:40, 1:05, 2, 3:20, 4:25, 5:40, 6:40, 8:05, 9:10, 10:30.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) — 10:30, 11:50, 1:50, 2:40, 3:30, 5:05, 6:45, 8:25, 9:50.

Out of Death (R) — 12:55, 7:10.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — 1:30 p.m.

Pig (R) — 9:55, 11:45, 3:10, 6:05, 9:25.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) — 10:20, 1:10, 4, 6:50, 9:40.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 10, 11, 11:30, 12:50, 2:20, 3:40, 4, 5:10, 6:30, 8, 9:20, 10:20.

Spirit Untamed (PG) — 10:05, 12:20.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — 11:10, 1:55, 4:35, 7:15, 8:45.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) — 10:25, 4:30, 10:40.

Forever Purge (R) — 12:35, 3, 5:25, 7:55, 10:45.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) — 1:20, 8.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

