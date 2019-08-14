Pima County Legal Services Building, 32 N. Stone Ave., Tucson, Ariz., August 14, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Pieces of the terra cotta brick facade have been falling off the Pima County Legal Services Building in downtown Tucson recently.

No one has been hurt.

The county will being construction later this week of scaffolding along the sidewalks in front of the building at 32 N. Stone Ave., just north of East Congress Street to protect pedestrians.

A similar structure will be in place above the patio of the Nook restaurant next door at 1 E. Congress St.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

It’s unclear why the bricks have been falling off of the nearly 60-year-old building. The county has hired consultants to examine the building’s west and south sides.

The 20-story skyscraper, designed by Tucson architect Lew Place, was first used as the headquarters of Home Federal Savings and Loan.

Pima County bought the property in 1987.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Joe Ferguson at jferguson@tucson.com or 573-4197. On Twitter: @JoeFerguson.

Tags

Reporter

Joe has been with the Star for six years. He covers politics as well as the city of Tucson and other municipalities in Southern Arizona. He graduated from the UA and previously worked for the Arizona Daily Sun.