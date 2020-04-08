School closures in TUSD due to coronavirus won't hurt student grades

TUSD students don’t have to worry that their grades will suffer because of the sudden switch to remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Should a student's grades slip while completing work at home, they will be able to fall back on the grades earned in the third quarter before schools were closed, the TUSD Governing Board decided Tuesday, April 7.

In sixth through 12th grades, the work students do this quarter through remote learning can only improve their grades, not lower them. Students can also redo third-quarter work to improve their grades if the teacher allows.

In kindergarten through fifth grades, no fourth-quarter grade will be issued at all.

In addition to making accommodations for end-of-year grades, the TUSD board decided that seniors who were on track to graduate before the closures occurred will be able to do so regardless of the grades they earn during this last quarter.

Seniors are considered on track to graduate if they have completed or were enrolled in all required classes, earning a D or better, by the end of the third quarter when the school closures began.

Any senior who wasn’t on track to graduate at that time can work with their teachers to get back on a path to graduation.

Trujillo said every school will call parents and guardians if a student is in a “danger zone” to work on bringing up the failing grade so the student can graduate.

The requirements approved by the TUSD board come following an Arizona Board of Education vote on March 31, which included a number of measures to help schools and students finish out the school year remotely.