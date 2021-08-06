Schools not liable for student violence off campus, Arizona justices rule

PHOENIX — Schools can't be held accountable for violent incidents between students that occur off campus, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The justices rejected claims by Diannah Dinsmoor that the Deer Valley Unified School District was liable for the 2014 shooting death of her daughter, Ana, who was killed by a fellow student identified only as Matthew in court records.

Dinsmoor does not dispute that the shooting — in which Matthew also killed himself — occurred off campus. But she said school officials were aware that the pair had been dating, that Ana had planned to meet Matthew that day, and that Matthew had been violent with another ex-girlfriend.

Justice Ann Scott Timmer, writing for the unanimous court, acknowledged that there is a "special relationship'' between a school and its students that can make it responsible.

"But once students leave the school's control, the special relationship ends, and students are simultaneously released to their parents' or guardians' full custodial care,'' she wrote. "At that point, the school is relieved of any duty to affirmatively protect students from any hazards they encounter.''

There can be exceptions.