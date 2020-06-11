Senate panel rejects Air Force plans to start grounding A-10 jets based in Tucson

A key U.S. Senate committee has rejected a request by the Air Force to start retiring some older A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack jets, a mainstay mission at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday released a summary of its markup, or amended version, of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2021, including a provision that “Prohibits divestment of A-10 aircraft.”

The bill must still be voted on by the full Senate and reconciled with a version in the House, which is still holding subcommittee hearings on the NDAA and plans a full markup session by the full House Armed Services Committee for July 1.

Air Force officials in February unveiled plans to start mothballing several older platforms as soon as this fall, retiring 44 older A-10s even as it refits others with new wings.

That plan drew bipartisan blowback from Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican and former A-10 combat pilot, and Tucson Democrat Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who vowed to fight the retirements of the specialized close air-support jet.