Senior-care facilities limiting visitors, cancelling outings in response to coronavirus

In response to the novel coronavirus, Tucson senior retirement communities — including assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care and rehabilitation units — are canceling outings and limiting visitors to help protect the health of their residents, officials said.

Watermark Retirement Communities, which owns four Tucson area locations — The Fountains at La Cholla, The Hacienda at the River, The Hacienda at the Canyon and The Watermark at Continental Ranch — formed a COVID-19 task force to ensure safety at its properties across the nation.

The local facilities house about 1,000 residents total and its properties across the nation another 9,000 residents, said Stephanie Boreale, national director of health strategy for Watermark.

"We are taking every possible precaution to make sure the residents are safe," said Boreale, including adhering to or exceeding the most stringent recommendations as provided by local, state and national authorities.

Tom Hines, vice president of operations at Tucson's Handmaker senior living community, said administrators are keeping staff, residents, family and visitors updated about the coronavirus and questioning and heavily limiting visitors to the facility. It also offers assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care and rehabilitative services.

"We are being extra cautious to minimize exposure and to relieve family concerns about the people they love," said Hines. "We want residents and staff here to be safe and as healthy as possible."

Serious illness for elderly