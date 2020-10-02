Several fired Tucson cops back on the job thanks to a civilian review board

Lane disagreed, saying in his review that he believed Anaya's use of force was justified and within policy and said that the suspect determined the outcome of the incident, not officers.

"Unlike the investigative methodology utilized by OPS, my examination into Officer Anaya's decision to use deadly force in this instance is based on all of the circumstances, from start to finish, that considered collectively established Mr. Linarez as a threat at the time Officer Anaya shot him," Lane wrote in a May 10, 2020 memo outlining his reasons for disagreeing with Anaya's termination.

Lane's "broad analysis" perspective sets a dangerous precedent, Hall wrote in his executive review, saying that it "allows an expansive layer of subjective rationalization" that can provide justification to use deadly force in an "alarmingly wide" set of circumstances.

"The content of his testimony is a problem for the department," said Magnus, who added that the city cannot discipline employees based on the content of their testimony in these situations, as it can appear retaliatory. The department is consulting with the city attorney about how to handle the situation and make sure that the use of force policy as it's written is followed by every member of TPD.