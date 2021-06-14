Sexual assault nurse examiner honored for her dedication to victims

Why: For her work as a sexual assault nurse examiner. Lange is a certified sexual assault nurse examiner in Pima County, contracted to provide 24/7 adult medical forensic exams in certain criminal cases. These examiners are required to perform complete forensic exams on victims of sexual assaults and other types of crimes, Hall wrote in her nomination letter. Many examiners, she wrote, are exposed to difficult working conditions and can suffer from burnout and trauma of their own. “Janice’s service over the past year — during COVID — has been particularly noteworthy,” Hall wrote. She said from March 2020 through February 2021, Lange covered nearly 50% of all on-call time, completed 192 medical forensic exams and numerous other required exams. “Janice has consistently given of herself in the midst of the pandemic for the well-being of survivors,” she wrote. “When her colleagues were unavailable due to COVID concerns or family illnesses, Janice was able to take on extra shifts. When COVID fear was at its peak, Janice put on another mask and served. Her commitment to survivors of sexual assault is absolutely above and beyond.”