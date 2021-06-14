 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sexual assault nurse examiner honored for her dedication to victims
Ben's Bells

Sexual assault nurse examiner honored for her dedication to victims

Janice Lange

 Mara Capati

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Janice Lange

Nominator: Kristine Welter Hall

Why: For her work as a sexual assault nurse examiner. Lange is a certified sexual assault nurse examiner in Pima County, contracted to provide 24/7 adult medical forensic exams in certain criminal cases. These examiners are required to perform complete forensic exams on victims of sexual assaults and other types of crimes, Hall wrote in her nomination letter. Many examiners, she wrote, are exposed to difficult working conditions and can suffer from burnout and trauma of their own. “Janice’s service over the past year — during COVID — has been particularly noteworthy,” Hall wrote. She said from March 2020 through February 2021, Lange covered nearly 50% of all on-call time, completed 192 medical forensic exams and numerous other required exams. “Janice has consistently given of herself in the midst of the pandemic for the well-being of survivors,” she wrote. “When her colleagues were unavailable due to COVID concerns or family illnesses, Janice was able to take on extra shifts. When COVID fear was at its peak, Janice put on another mask and served. Her commitment to survivors of sexual assault is absolutely above and beyond.”

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News