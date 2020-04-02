Share your stories and photos about life in these times

We are all in this together. When times get tough, Tucsonans come together and help each other. That is what makes this big city with a small-town feel such a great place to live.

As we do what we can to social distance ourselves to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and try to keep our most vulnerable citizens safe, we want to hear from you about what you are doing to help each other.

Whether it is the random acts of kindness of sharing a roll of toilet paper (and we know we are all looking for that), delivering groceries or meals to a neighbor, the heroic grocery store workers who are desperately working to keep food on our shelves, cleaning crews doing deep cleaning every night, or our health-care workers and first responders who are directly in harm’s way but keep coming to work every day, we want to hear your stories. Share selfies of you working from home, those helping you out, that random food box outside the church and more. Tell us what life while sheltering in place is like for you. Show us what life is like for you while sheltering in.

Upload your photos and a 150-word story to tucson.com/tucsontogether.

Stories and photos will be published in the Arizona Daily Star and on Tucson.com as space is available in the coming days and weeks.

Please include credit information for the photo. Together Tucson is strong.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

