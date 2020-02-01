Sheriff Napier asks Pima County to investigate perjury claims leveled against him

“We’re obligated to consider the credibility of the witnesses and the credibility of the evidence. Here, for the record, I want to state that I consider Captain Woolridge to be in contempt of this commission and Sheriff Napier to be complicit in that contempt by totally, willfully refusing to be here when ordered to do so,” Hellon said, according to a recording obtained by the Arizona Daily Star.

“I also believe that what we heard in the totality of these hearings was multiple cases of perjury committed by the sheriff’s command staff,” he continued. “I don’t believe any of them. I think they lied to us. … I thought the sheriff’s command staff in total displayed complete contempt for the process of this commission and I’m offended by it.”

The merit board voted 2-1 to uphold the appeal and overturn the suspension, saying the “appointing authority failed to establish that there was just cause for the suspension,” according to a decision letter obtained by the Star. Cameron was also awarded back pay.

The comments from Hellon led to immediate backlash from within the department, including from the leaders of the Pima County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Pima County Sheriff’s Commanders’ Association. Both organizations called on Napier to launch the investigation.