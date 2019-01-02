The National Weather Service issued a hard-freeze warning for much of the Tucson region through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures Thursday night into Friday are expected to be in the upper 20s in the Tucson area.

Overnight temperatures were expected to be in the teens and 20s through Southeastern Arizona, the weather service said. Temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning were forecast to be in the upper 20s in the Tucson area.

Temperatures will gradually warm up starting Thursday, with highs expected in the 50s. Highs will be in the 60s by Friday and through the weekend.

Another Pacific storm is forecast to hit the region by Saturday night, with rain possible into Monday. Snow levels for this storm, however, were expected to stay fairly high in elevation.

Here are some snowfall totals as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, courtesy of the weather service:

  • Summerhaven — 4 inches
  • Nogales — 6 inches
  • Portal — 7.2 inches
  • Rita Ranch — 2 inches
  • Benson — 3 inches
  • Tubac — 5 inches
  • Sierra Vista — 3 inches
  • Green Valley — 1 inch
  • Tucson International Airport — Trace
Rebecca Clark-Saenz sweeps some 5 inches of snow from the roof of her pickup truck in Rio Rico.

