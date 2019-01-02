The National Weather Service issued a hard-freeze warning for much of the Tucson region through 9 a.m. Thursday.
+3
Temperatures Thursday night into Friday are expected to be in the upper 20s in the Tucson area.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Overnight temperatures were expected to be in the teens and 20s through Southeastern Arizona, the weather service said. Temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning were forecast to be in the upper 20s in the Tucson area.
Temperatures will gradually warm up starting Thursday, with highs expected in the 50s. Highs will be in the 60s by Friday and through the weekend.
Another Pacific storm is forecast to hit the region by Saturday night, with rain possible into Monday. Snow levels for this storm, however, were expected to stay fairly high in elevation.
Here are some snowfall totals as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, courtesy of the weather service:
Summerhaven — 4 inches Nogales — 6 inches Portal — 7.2 inches Rita Ranch — 2 inches Benson — 3 inches Tubac — 5 inches Sierra Vista — 3 inches Green Valley — 1 inch Tucson International Airport — Trace
+3
Rebecca Clark-Saenz sweeps some 5 inches of snow from the roof of her pickup truck in Rio Rico.
Terry Ketron / for the Arizona Daily Star
80 beautiful photos of snow in Southern Arizona
Snow in Vail
Snow in Vail on Jan. 2.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
Snow around the Agua Caliente Wash area in the northeast valley on Jan. 2.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in northeast Tucson
Snow in northeast Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Emily Anne
Snow in Saguaro National Park West
Snow in Saguaro National Park West on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Karen Ramage McCrorey
Snow in Saguaro National Park
Snow in Saguaro National Park on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Sarah Kazy
Saguaro East National Park
My Baxter enjoying the snow
By Terri Dickey
Snow in Empire Mountains
Snow in the Empire Mountains on Jan. 2.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Lynsey B. Schroeder
Snow in east Tucson
Snow near Saguaro National Park in Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Barbara Bhavani Cooper
Snow in east Tucson
Snow in east Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Kelly Rhodes
Snow in east Tucson
Snow in east Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Kelly Rhodes
Snow in east Tucson
Snow in the Civano area on Jan. 2.
Courtesy John Stark
Snow in east Tucson
Snow in Corona De Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Patti Staroski
Snow in east Tucson
Snow in Corona De Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Patti Staroski
Snow in east Tucson
Snow in east Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Leslie Romanyshyn
Snow in east side Tucson
Snow blankets a yard and a wash in the Silverado Hills neighborhood on the morning of Jan. 2, 2019.
By Tyler Hansen
Snow in Vail
Courtesy Sean Davis
Snow in Vail
Snow in the Vail and Corona De Tucson area on Jan. 2.
Sgt. Pete Dugan
Snow in Vail
Snow at the Rincon Cemetery in Vail on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Jim Wagner
Snow in Vail
Snow in Vail on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Nancy Winton
Snow in Vail
Courtesy Vicki Henderson Grant
Snow in Vail
Snow in Vail on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Nancy Winton
Snow in Vail
Snow in Vail on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Nancy Winton
Snow in Vail
Snow in Vail on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Nancy Winton
Snow in Vail
Early morning snow in Vail, Az, near Corana de Tucson
By Jane Akob
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy D.j. Borst
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Stephanie Fletcher
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Olga Reyna McMurray
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Kellie Lange
Snow in northeast Tucson
Snow in northeast Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Jean Williams
Snow near Tucson
Courtesy Ken Blankenship
Snow near Tucson
Courtesy Amanda Jansen
Snow in Green Valley
Snow in Green Valley on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Sharon Bookbinder
Snow in Rio Rico
Snow in Rio Rico on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Brandon Faircloth
Snow in Rio Rico
Courtesy Tracey Bridge
Snow in Rio Rico
Snow in Rio Rico on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Marisa Valencia
Snow in Sahuarita
Snow in Sahuarita on Jan. 2.
Courtesy LaKasha Peck
Snow in Sahuarita
Snow in Sahuarita on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Janice Hennessy
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Beth Carrillo
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Renee Miller
Snow in Tucson
Snow on the way to Colossal Cave on Jan. 1.
Courtesy Allison Medina
Snow in Tucson
Snow in the Corona De Tucson area on Jan. 1.
Courtesy Robert Kalifornia
Snow in Corona De Tucson
Snow in Corona De Tucson on Jan. 1.
Courtesy Amanda Barras
Snow in Sahuarita
Snow in Sahuarita on Jan. 1.
@Sgt_Skillcraft on Twitter
Snow in Finger Rock
Snow on the Finger Rock hiking trail on Jan. 1.
Courtesy Charles Peden
Snow in Saguaro National Park
Courtesy Val Dubberly
Snow in Saguaro National Park
Snow in Saguaro National Park on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Mike Villalobos
Snow in Saguaro National Park
Snow in Saguaro National Park on Jan. 1.
Courtesy Jeremy Michael
Snow in Saguaro National Park
Snow in Saguaro National Park on Jan. 1.
Courtesy Jeremy Michael
Snow in Saguaro National Park
Video: Snow falling in Tucson
Sahuarita Snow
Snow on New Year’s Day in Sahuarita at 2800 feet
By Frapples Endres
Snow on the Tucson Mountains
Snow on Wasson Peak in the Tucson Mountains west of Tucson on Jan. 1, 2019.
Courtesy of Jeffrey M. Dean
New Year's Day snow in Tucson
Snow covers the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson after a snow storm on New Year’s Eve.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow on the Tucson Mountains
Snow on Wasson Peak in the Tucson Mountains west of Tucson on Jan. 1, 2019.
Courtesy Jeffrey M. Dean
Snow
A peak in the Santa Catalinas peeks out of the low clouds shrouding the snowy slopes from below, Wednesday, January 1, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow
A hike walks under the cloudy and snowy Santa Catalinas along the Agua Caliente Wash, Wednesday, January 1, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow
Clouds hover below the peaks on the eastern reaches of the Santa Catalinas following a New Year's Eve snow shower, Wednesday, January 1, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow on the Catalinas
The clouds part to reveal snow above Pima Canyon on the Western end of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on Jan. 1, 2019, as seen from Oracle and Magee roads. Immaculate Heart High School is lower left.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Santa Catalinas snow
Ulises Sanchez Jr. sends up spray of twigs and snow after his sled gets a little off the beaten path as he, his brother and sister, mom and dad take advantage of the cold front that left several inches of snow in the upper reaches of the Santa Catalinas Wednesday, December 26, 2018, Tucson, Ariz. The five Sanchezs were sliding down their favorite slopes, a closed road just off Sykes Knob Rd., at around 8,000 feet. The Mt. Lemmon Highway was closed again to non-resident traffic for most of the day, opening for few hours before being closed down again just before sunset.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Santa Catalinas snow
Robert Garcia uses the tools at hand, the family's toboggan, to shovel snow into the back of his brother's pick-up as they prepare to transport a bedful of snow down into the town following a cold front that dumped several inches of high altitude snow in the upper reaches of the Santa Catalinas, Wednesday, December 26, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Sonoita
Karla Flippin
Snow in Vail
Kim Rego's dog, Trooper, stands in the snow staring off in the distance in Vail, Ariz.
Kim Rego
Snow in Vail
Snowy conditions captured at Rancho Del Lago Golf Course in Vail, Ariz.
Erin Derry
Snow in Arizona
Courtesy Vivian Binder
Snow in Oracle
Taking a ride in the snow in Oracle, Ariz. Jan. 1
Serena Rios McRae
Snow in Arizona
Courtesy Steven Adams
Snow in Arizona
Courtesy Angel Balderrama
Snow near Rocking K Ranch
Courtesy Terri Camarillo Smith
Snow near Sabino Canyon
Courtesy of Danielle Setherley
Snowy conditions in Sahuarita
Courtesy Jessica England
Snow near Biosphere 2
Courtesy Lori Waddle Williamson
Snow in Southern Arizona
Robin Reineke
Snowman in Sahuarita
Courtesy Brenda Olsavsky
Vail snow
Courtesy Jane Dyer
Snow in Vail
Vicki Lynn Faries
Snow in Redington
Courtesy Shawna Halbur
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Kristine Impellizzeri
Snow in Elfrida
Courtesy Joanne Rummel