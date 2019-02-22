Snow is falling, but not just on Mount Lemmon!
The Tucson Department of Transportation posted a video Friday morning of snow falling in downtown Tucson. As of 9 a.m. Friday, downtown Tucson had received 0.4 inches of snow and about 0.3 inches of rain.
Snowing in downtown Tucson. pic.twitter.com/k91xmgjbYQ— Tucson DOT (@Tucson_DOT) February 22, 2019
Because of weather conditions, the road to Mount Lemmon is closed to everyone except emergency vehicles and snow crews. As well, weather officials say snow is falling in lower-elevation areas like Marana and Avra Valley.
Snow at the Mount Lemmon visitor center Friday morning totaled more than 38 inches of snow, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Interstate 10 eastbound at milepost 315, about 7 miles east of Benson, is closed due to because multiple crashes in an area of heavy snow, transportation officials say. There's no estimated time when it will reopen.
The westbound lanes are still open, but the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers delay highway travel near Tucson to Wilcox until the storm passes.
CLOSED: I-10 eastbound at milepost 315 because multiple crashes in an area of heavy snow. No estimated time to reopen. Delay travel in the area until the storm passes.#aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/btFecs5jZn— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 22, 2019
These Pima County roads have been closed due to weather: General Hitchcock Highway, Limberlost at the Agua Caliente Wash, Tanque Verde Loop Road at Tanque Verde Wash, Wentworth Road at Tanque Verde Creek, and Overton at the Cañada del Oro Wash.
Portions of Interstate 10 are seeing heavy snow, particularly between Tucson and Willcox, which can affect visibility. In areas of heavier snow, visibility is between a half- to a quarter-mile.
Widespread rain and snow covers the region, so motorists can expect a wet and icy commute. Officials predict 1 inch of snow at elevations of 2,500 to 3,000 feet and 1 to 2 inches possible above 3,000 feet.
A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of southeast Arizona until 8 p.m. tonight. Snowfall is affecting northeastern Pima, southwestern Graham, northwestern Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz counties.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for portions of SE AZ until 8 pm mst. #azwx pic.twitter.com/jppRMFkZTh— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 22, 2019
High: 46
Low:28
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Vail
Snow on Tucson's east side
Snow in Vail
Snow in Vail
Snow in Oracle
Snow in Drexel-Heights
Snow in Vail
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Marana
Snow in Rita Ranch
Snow on Tucson's east side
Snow in Rita Ranch
Snow in north Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in midtown
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in north Tucson
Desert snow
Snow in Mount Lemmon
