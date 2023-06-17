The Sonoita highway, Arizona 83, remains closed in both directions due to the Oak Fire, Coronado National Forest officials said Saturday.

The wildfire that broke out north of Sonoita Friday afternoon had burned an estimated 3,213 acres and was 60% contained, they said late Saturday morning.

The fire has crossed into Bureau of Land Management and state lands from Coronado National Forest, officials said on Twitter.

Heavy smoke is expected.

Earlier Saturday, forest officials tweeted that Arizona 83 was expected to remain closed at least until 10 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on highway closures and updates on closures, visit ADOT’s website, https://az511.gov/, or their Twitter account.