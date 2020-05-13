Spanish-language coronavirus campaign launched by UA students gains traction

An effort by four University of Arizona students to provide information about the coronavirus to Tucson's Spanish-speaking community has gained financial backing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, along with city and county support.
The effort — led by UA College of Medicine - Tucson students, three of whom are graduating this week — started with designing Spanish-language posters to underscore the importance of social distancing, handwashing and wearing masks in public during the COVID-19 pandemic to be displayed in areas where Latinos typically shop, a UA news release said.
“I was talking to classmates later about still seeing a lot of non-compliance or lack of social distancing in grocery stores, Walmart’s and places like that,” said Cazandra Zaragoza, a senior medical student. “We realized there really weren't any posters and things in Spanish and, if there are, they have a lot of text and it's not very visual. It's not very appealing.”
Mock-ups, created by senior Ricardo Reyes, feature Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in a clinical mask, a prickly pear cactus warning others not to get too close, and saguaro cacti practicing the recommended 6 feet of social distancing.
Printing of the posters was supported by the college's Commitment to Underserved People program and city council members Richard Fimbres and Lane Santa Cruz. Funding from the CDC became available when the students connected with Mary Kinkade, a Pima County Health Department program manager and local director of the CDC's Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) program.
The posters are now featured in more than a dozen Tucson grocery stores on the west and south sides, including the Bashas-owned Food City, Cardenas Market, La Estrella, El Herradero and more.
The campaign also made its way to San Francisco's Mission District via social media. The Calle 24 Latino Cultural District organization there was inspired to launch a video contest dubbed "¡Chancla para el que no se llave la manos!" or “The flip-flop for those who don’t wash their hands!” – a playful twist on a well-recognized motherly threat in Hispanic households.
For Santa Cruz, the Spanish-language posters are much needed, saying it's important to “make sure we're getting information out to our community in a way they can grasp and understand.”
"Collaborations like these are critical to flattening the curve and bridging the gap in access to health information,” added Kinkade.
The team, which also includes senior Arturo Martinez and incoming senior Guadalupe Davila, hopes to make the posters available for more stores, restaurants, salons and other businesses as well.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.