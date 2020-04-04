Star chronicled 1918 pandemic as it marched to, and through Tucson

To see how Tucson was tested during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, check the daily newspaper. It’s all there in black and white.

The phrase “Spanish influenza” appeared in the Arizona Daily Star for the first time on July 7, 1918 — a casual reference buried in a World War I dispatch from the front. It scarcely showed up again until Sept. 14, when the Star published a story on Page 6 announcing the arrival of the “strange army disease” in the eastern U.S.

References to the virus appeared almost daily after that, as the number of cases grew in distant Army camps and major East Coast cities.

By Sept. 28, the virus was spreading so fast that it was disrupting military training for recent draftees, though the paper noted that weeknight drills for local conscripts would continue as scheduled at the local armory.

The Star carried its first report of Spanish flu in Arizona on Oct. 4, with 200 cases in Winslow and 60 in Flagstaff, prompting the closure of what was then called Northern Arizona Normal School.

A headline in Tucson the following day declared: “No influenza cases appear in this city,” but the Old Pueblo’s luck ran out on Oct. 10, when 27 people are reported ill.

In a notice published at the top of the front page that day, acting Tucson Mayor A.C. Bernard ordered the closure of all churches, schools, “moving picture houses, pool rooms and other places of amusement where people congregate.”

“We are not only fighting the enemy abroad, but also the enemy at home,” Bernard wrote. “In order to conserve all our forces and resources, it becomes a necessity for each (and) every one to observe this request.”