Star sued over reporting on judge who fired gunshot in stalker confrontation

The lawsuit says Caitlin Day Watters had already been interviewing with a Tucson law firm and was offered a job with her new firm before the shooting incident.

The lawsuit also says that a July 2021 news opinion column by Tim Steller made false and misleading statements, including that Caitlin Watters and her sister were armed and waited for Qin in lawn chairs hidden by bushes. The lawsuit says Caitlin Watters’ sister was not armed and was reading a book. An incident report by a sheriff’s deputy who interviewed Caitlin Watters as a witness in the case says the attorney was armed during the incident but did not fire. The column did not identify either woman by name.

“Caitlin’s gun ownership, like her other activities in this matter was legal, honest and appropriate,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says Caitlin Watters was approached on multiple occasions by co-workers, friends, fellow attorneys, judges and members of the public about the articles after they were published. The suit also says Watters is “member of a long-standing established Arizona ranching and Republican family” that includes her grandmother, former state Sen. and Pima County Supervisor Ann Day, and her great aunt, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

Attorney Dan Barr, who is representing the Star in the lawsuit, said the news story and column about the incident “dealt with a matter of public concern involving, among other things, the conduct of two public officials — a justice of the peace and a then-prosecutor with the Pima County Attorney’s Office. We intend to vigorously defend the Star and its reporters.”