State government is footing the bill for Tucson, Marana PFAS cleanups

For Marana, loan repayment money could come from a lawsuit that the city of Tucson filed —and the town joined — against the 3M company, a manufacturer of PFAS compounds, to get it to pay these entities and others around the U.S. for groundwater cleanup costs.

But "we're not holding our breath on that," said Marana Water Director Scott Schladweiler.

Town officials also will consider dipping into the general fund or possibly raising sales tax rates or using some existing sales tax revenues to pay for loan repayment.

One step they won't take is raising water rates, Schladweiler said.

"This will not be put on the backs of existing (water) customers," he said.

As for the Tucson cleanup, Mayor Regina Romero wrote Congress last spring, asking for financial help for the cleanup. To date, none has come in, although Congress did pass legislation last year requiring the Defense Department to negotiate for PFAS groundwater cleanups if a state's governor requests negotiations.

ADEQ director Mishael Cabrera has also asked the U.S. Defense Department to help fund it because of the pollution's proximity to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

"ADEQ has not yet received a response and continues to monitor the situation," the agency said.

Contact reporter Tony Davis at tdavis@tucson.com or 806-7746. On Twitter@tonydavis987

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.