Statewide confirmed coronavirus cases at 401; 49 in Pima County

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona increased to 401, up from 326, officials said Wednesday.
There have been six known coronavirus deaths statewide.
Pima County now has 49 confirmed cases, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. That number is up from 42 on Tuesday.
No information was provided about the new Pima County cases.
“As testing increases, we expect the number of positive cases to continue rising," Gov. Doug Ducey said on Twitter on Sunday. “It’s important that everyone takes this seriously.”
Details have been released on the Pima County Health Department's website for the first 25 cases. The cases involved seven patients between the ages of 18 to 40, nine patients between the ages of 41 to 65 and nine patients ages 66 and up. One patient had died, eight were hospitalized and two were in the ICU.
Other confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday include 251 in Maricopa County, 23 in Pinal County, one in Cochise County and one in Santa Cruz County.
