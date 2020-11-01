Street Smarts: Atterbury's winding road to Tucson started in China

In 1910, his mother died after being in poor health. He attended Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, graduating around 1912. He went on to Princeton University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in literature in 1916.

While at Princeton, Atterbury began dating Ruth Rand, who at the time was attending Wellesley College in Massachusetts. It’s likely he took the train to go see her. She later attended Cornell and Columbia universities.

By 1917, when the U.S. declared war on Germany, Atterbury was residing in Baltimore, Maryland. Even though he had lost his right foot, he refused to accept an exemption from military duty and demanded to be accepted into the military. He believed he could perform some service and wanted to, and was recommended for service in the quartermasters department although he wasn’t accepted.

In 1918, his uncle, Rev. Anson P. Atterbury, held a ceremony to marry his nephew to Rand at her parents’ house in Brooklyn, N.Y., with the couple planning to reside at Gramercy Park, Manhattan, a well-to-do neighborhood. However, by 1926, they were living on Long Island, N.Y., in a home they named Ramshambles, because they had a pet ram and it left their house in disarray. They had children June, Joan and Boudinot Phelps Atterbury.