Street Smarts: Former Tucson mayor wrongly blamed for calling Speedway 'ugliest'

Despite the mea culpa by the paper, some Tucsonans still believed Mayor Corbett was guilty.

One reader in a letter to the editor a few days later said, “If Mayor James Corbett must seek to be quoted at all, he might well consider directing some attention toward the circumstances that have brought about such an uncomplimentary highlighting of Tucson in this issue of Life.”

Another critic shared his irritation with the guiltless mayor by writing: “The Life magazine of July 24 states that ‘the mayor’ regards Speedway as America’s ugliest street. If that is so, why doesn’t he stay in Tucson a while and do something about it?”

The Life magazine article may have even inspired violence. Soon after it came out, two large, clean-cut men pulled up to a man sitting next to his chopper motorcycle on East Speedway and said to him, “It’s time they gave Speedway back to the establishment,” and hit him in the face several times, breaking his jaw.

It was also obvious to some Tucsonans that a telephoto lens was utilized in the capturing of the picture in order to make things look more crowded and uglier along Speedway.