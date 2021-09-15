25 Afghan refugees, a first wave, are expected in Tucson by mid-October

She said the 25 refugees coming to Tucson are arriving as evacuees under a humanitarian parole program and will not qualify for government food programs or medical services as those refugees who qualify for the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV), which was created to protect Afghan allies helping U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Those arriving under the SIV can choose where they want to go, and most settle in Texas, California and Virginia where they have family or friends, said Phillips.

“Arizona does have some Afghans with SIVs resettled here, but we are not a big state for SIV resettlement,” she said.

Lutheran Social Services will help the refugees apply for a work permit, find employment, enroll children in school and look for other resources to provide assistance to the individuals and families.

“This program is not a treatment program or a respite program. It is a program to help resettle people into the United States, and in our country people work to pay their expenses. Everyone must work,” she said.

“These people are fleeing death and horrible trauma. The resettlement process does include the support of mental health and addresses physical concerns. That is part of what we do. We connect people with the help they need,” Phillips explained.