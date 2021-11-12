A new casino in Tucson is coming closer to fruition

Tucson is one step closer to getting its first casino in city limits courtesy of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently approved the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act which would allow the tribe to take its land near Grant Road and Interstate 10 into trust, a needed step to be able to build a casino there.

It would also preserve the existing land, the Old Pascua Village, where religious ceremonies are held.

A new casino would provide hundreds of jobs for tribal members and other area residents alike, said tribal chairman Peter Yucupicio, a lifelong resident of Old Pascua.

"This will enhance the area with sustainable jobs, not just for Yaquis but the whole community on the west side," he said. "It's about time we invested in the west side."

Sponsored by U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, the bill will go before the Senate early next year and, if approved, to the president for signing. No timeline is yet known for when construction could begin.