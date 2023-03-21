Cigar aficionados can light up at a new lounge now open in the foothills of Tucson.

La Maison El Septimo Cigar Lounge & Bar recently opened in 3,200 square feet at 6866 E. Sunrise Drive in Ventana Village Shopping Center.

Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Cigar lounge owner Scott Miller said the lounge is named after the cigar brand El Septimo, and 40% of the space is reserved for members.

The $350 monthly membership provides discounts on cigars and drinks and private room reservations.

The rest of the space is open to the public.

Smoking is allowed indoors because no food will be served.

The cigars are from Costa Rica and come in 42 varieties at a cost of $10 to $84 per cigar.

Miller said the taste is unique because no pesticide or fertilizer is used on the tobacco.

The lounge is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Other recent local transactions include:

The Beverly on Fifth, a 35-unit apartment complex at 5601 E. Fifth St. has been sold for $6.7 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented the buyer, Beverly on Fifth Owner LLC, and the seller, Dry Desert LLC.

Denali Midco 2 LLC bought 97,847 square feet of land at 13550 E. Colossal Cave Road from Old Lobos Del Lago LLC for $1.4 million to build a Super Star Car Wash. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.

Hyperion Group LLC bought the 16-unit complex El Sol Apartments, 2115 N. Oracle Road, from KMS Enterprises LLC for $1.1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

The Mexican Garden Pottery LLC bought 1.59 acres of land at 13185 E. Colossal Cave Road for $350,0000. The buyer was represented by Anthony Payne, with Omni Homes International LLC. Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the sellers, the Raymond J. and Joanne Lopez Family Trust, Atlantis Realty & Development Retirement Trust, Sunset Financial Planning Group LP and Union Financial Management Services LP.

Los Primos Mexican Food leased 4,400 square feet from Larsen Baker at 1300 W. Prince Road in the Flowing Wells Plaza. The landlord was represented by its broker, Isaac Figueroa.

Betico LLC leased 2,382 square feet at 2634 E. Broadway to open a Filiberto's Mexican Food restaurant. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the tenant. Frank Arrotta, with Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the landlords, C&G Velasquez Family Trust, Dennis R. Sciotto and Carol Ann Sciotto Community Property Trust and The Colson Family Trust.