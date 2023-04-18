Tucson wine lovers will soon be able to enjoy Sonoma wines at a local tasting room.
A. Toraño Wines, based in Hopland, Calif., will open a shop and tasting room in Broadway Village, 14 S. Eastbourne Ave.
The winery leased 892 square feet between Barrio Bread and Ombre Coffee.
A. Toraño Wines has four vineyards in California from where grapes are produced for its award-winning sauvignon blanc, grenache, syrah, petite syrah and cabernet sauvignon.
Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, CRI Broadway Village Partners LLC. Michael Coretz, of Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson, represented the tenant.
The wine shop and tasting room is expected to open this summer.
Other local real estate transactions include:
- Super 99cent Store bought 8,000 square feet in Santa Cruz Plaza, 3780 S. 16th Ave., from ZRYW LLC for $1.2 million. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the seller and James Shin, with SK Realty, represented the buyer.
- Taco Bell bought a 4,000-square-foot building at 9535 E. Golf Links Road from Taylor Family Building Co. LLC for $600,000. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled the sale.
- Ambassador Jewelers / Arizona Stamp & Coin leased 2,600 square feet in the Larsen Baker headquarters building, 6298 E. Grant Road. Larsen Baker was represented by its broker, Isaac Figueroa. Greg Furrier and Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the tenant.
- AZ Affordable Pet Care LLC leased 2,400 square feet at the Silverbell Flex Center on Silverbell and Grant roads for a new veterinary clinic. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord, Sunset Ranch Flex Center, and Frank Arrotta, with Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the tenant.
- Troubadour Theatre leased 1,600 square feet at Midway Business Park, 4500 E. Speedway, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooke and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- World Missions Deliverance Church leased 1,200 square feet at 40 N. Swan Road. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.
- Epic One Builders LLC leased 1,440 square feet of industrial space at Exchange Place, 1870 W. Prince Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- National Center for Youth Law leased 1,050 square feet of office space at Country Club Business Center, 622 N. Country Club Road, from Siegmund Properties LLC. Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the landlord.
