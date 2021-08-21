Access to historic cemetery draws Pima County into Vail road dispute

“What may not be understood by the decision makers and county approvers of the builders’ plans is that a Mexican tradition honoring our pioneer families that sacrificed and help(ed) build Vail is at stake and could be lost forever,” Mayer wrote. “It is a real concern to many of us.”

Road work ahead

At issue is a dirt road that stretches for about three quarters of a mile along the east side of Pantano Wash. Residents have used and maintained it for years to reach their homes off nearby Leon Ranch Road.

The route appears on Google Maps under two different names — Monthan Ranch Road and Pugly Lake Drive — but county records show it as nothing more than an unnamed sewer easement across private land.

Now a pair of new tract-home developments in the area threatens to erase the road altogether, leaving the Leon Ranch neighborhood with only one way in or out: a steep, single lane of rocks and dirt known as Vail Ranch Road that’s too rough at times for school buses, delivery trucks and even some emergency vehicles.

County officials considered acquiring and improving Vail Ranch Road and the patchwork of private drives that connect it to the nearest county road, but that option would require buying portions of about 50 parcels over a much larger area.