PHOENIX — Saying she is guilty of "plagiarism,'' Republicans on a Senate panel rejected the choice of Joan Serviss by Gov. Katie Hobbs to head the Arizona Department of Housing.

The 3-2 vote Thursday by the Committee on Director Nominations came after Serviss acknowledged that some letters of support for policy changes at the federal level she sent when she headed the Arizona Housing Coalition were lifted verbatim from what was written by others.

But she said that was common practice among advocacy groups. She also said these carbon copies amounted to no more than 5% of all the communications she sent out during her dozen years running the coalition.

Democratic Sen. Flavio Bravo said it isn't like these were academic research papers where plagiarism is strictly forbidden.

But Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, who heads the panel, said this is about far more than parroting language from other advocacy groups. He specifically cited what he said where whole paragraphs lifted, without attribution, from Bloomberg News.

He said that makes Serviss unfit to head a state agency with millions of dollars to administer, in part because he said it shows she lacks original thinking.

"I think that Katie Hobbs is looking for a 'yes' woman, someone who is just going to rubber stamp whatever Hobbs' agenda is, and not push back,'' he said in voting to reject her.

Hoffman said that is underlined by the fact that Serviss has not been included in discussions about restrictions on new housing developments in the fastest-growing parts of the Phoenix area because they lack an assured water supply. Those restrictions, he said, eliminated 25% of the potential new housing stock, an issue directly related to the job of the Department of Housing to help ensure affordable housing.

That issue also was raised by Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson. Wadsack, a real estate agent, accused Hobbs of favoring multi-family homes and commercial development over single-family homes because none of those were affected by the decision of the Department of Water Resources not to issue permits for new subdivisions in some areas on the fringes of Phoenix.

Neither Hoffman nor Wadsack noted that this was not a decision by the governor, however.

Instead, it is a 1980 state law — approved by a Republican-controlled Legislature — that spells out that new residential development can occur only in areas with an assured 100-year supply of water. The freeze on permits was announced by Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke after he said those areas lack that assurance.

And as to the claim of Hobbs favoring commercial and rental properties, that, too, appears beyond the Democratic governor's reach. The 1980 law on assured water supply specifically applies only to subdivisions being built for purchase as single-family homes.

(Note to readers: This is a developing story that will be updated.)