Arizona senators weigh allowing deadly force against property vandals

Bell said it also doesn't meet the standards in law for imposition of the death penalty, one that she said requires a showing of "reckless indifference to human life.''

"This would, in effect, allow members of the public to impose the death penalty for the spraying of graffiti,'' she said.

Katie Gipson McLean, a defense attorney, also questioned the breadth of the measure, saying it would amount to "being a reason for them to possibly die over something that's even less than $250 worth of value.''

Ugenti-Rita was unconvinced, saying the conditions in her bill preclude just anyone from killing a person committing property damage.

She said the situation also has to be seen through the eyes of the business owner.

"Your ability to earn a living and take care of yourself and your family is inextricably tied to your ability to have employment and, in this case, own a business,'' Ugenti-Rita said. "The vast majority of businesses are small businesses, under 100 employees.''

She said the use of deadly physical force has to be an option for those who have exhausted other options.