Five years after construction of a major senior living community in Oro Valley abruptly halted due to a labor shortage, the project is once again underway.

La Posada Communities, which has an existing community in Green Valley, recently broke ground on La Posada at Pusch Ridge, on First Avenue and Lambert Lane, west of Oracle Road.

Originally called Nakoma Sky, more than 200 independent and assisted-living units were planned.

“Our board paused the project in 2018 due to the high volume of projects under construction in Pima County and Phoenix, which created a lack of subcontractor availability,” said Joni Condit, president and CEO of La Posada. “When the board and senior management determined to restart the project ... we chose to break the project into phases to streamline the process.”

The first phase will be 166 apartments ranging in size from 1,000 to 1,900 square feet.

Amenities to be built in the first phase include two dining venues, a bar, library, fitness and art studios and a spa.

Condit said about half of the apartments have already been leased by future residents.

As for pricing, Condit said, “La Posada at Pusch Ridge is a life-plan community which has an entrance fee deposit and a life lease. The monthly service fee covers their apartment, flexible dining program, housekeeping services, maintenance, wellness services, and many activities.”

She did not provide specific numbers.

More information can be requested by future residents at laposadapuschridge.org

La Posada’s “life lease” is included with the entrance fee and deposit provides lifetime access to all amenities, activities and services.

Much of the site work has been completed on the 80-acre parcel and the construction timeline is about 30 months with an anticipated move-in by mid-2025.

Gensler Architects designed the community to center around a common gathering area and construction will be steel frame and concrete for better sound buffering, durability and termite resistance, Condit said.

“Sundt Construction self performs its major concrete work, helping them to control their schedule,” she said of the general contractor.

“We are off to a good start on the construction of our second campus, with an opportunity to offer a new and wonderful lifestyle option for the residents of the Oro Valley area,” said Simon Davis, chair of the La Posada board of trustees.

Demand for senior living communities — independent living, assisted living and memory care — continues to be strong across the country.

The biggest demand is for assisted living and the occupancy rate of such units around the U.S. is at nearly 90%, according to NIC MAP Vision, which researches senior housing data for investors, developers, health care providers and other industry stakeholders.

Since March 2021, the pace of move-ins exceeded move-outs in all three categories.