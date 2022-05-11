Criminal probe sought over huge Benson development's approval

A House committee chaired by Rep. Raúl Grijalva wants the Justice Department to investigate “potentially criminal conduct” by the Trump administration over a proposed master-planned community near Benson.

In a letter sent Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the House Committee on Natural Resources cites what it calls strong evidence of an illegal “quid pro quo” between senior administration officials and the developer of the 28,000-home Villages at Vigneto.

For years, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Arizona argued that the project should undergo a full-scale analysis of its environmental impacts, including those on protected species and the imperiled San Pedro River.

But in 2017, the agency abruptly changed its position, effectively clearing the way for the Army Corps of Engineers to issue a Clean Water Act permit that would allow the housing development to go forward.

Steve Spangle, a former field supervisor of the wildlife service’s Arizona office, would later tell the Arizona Daily Star that he “got rolled” into reversing the agency’s stance on Vigneto by top Interior Department officials who seemed more interested in politics than sound policy.

Spangle said it was the first time in his almost-30-year career that he experienced such political pressure or had anyone above the level of regional director intervene in one of his field-level decisions.

His interview with the Star prompted the Natural Resources Committee to launch an investigation in 2019.

According to its letter to Garland, the committee has since documented private meetings and personal communications between Vigneto developer Michael Ingram and top administration officials, including Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Deputy Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and their staff members.

In August of 2017, Ingram and Berhardt got together in Montana for a breakfast meeting that was not disclosed on public calendars or in documents provided to the committee.

A short time later, Bernhardt apparently directed an Interior Department attorney to tell Spangle to reverse the wildlife service’s stance on Vigneto.

Internal documents cited by the committee show career Interior staff members “struggled to justify the about-face” before making it official in October 2017.

That same month, Ingram and several other Arizona residents linked to him by the committee made what the letter describes as “highly unusual out-of-cycle donations” totaling $241,600 to the Trump Victory Fund and the Republican National Committee.

At times, Ingram seemed to have advanced knowledge of Interior decisions before they were announced.

“Together, these facts raise serious concerns about a potentially criminal quid pro quo,” the letter states.

The 37-page referral to the Justice Department was signed by Grijalva and fellow Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, chairwoman of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

News reporting by the Star's longtime environmental reporter Tony Davis are cited several times in the document.

Interior officials have previously denied pressuring Spangle, although they did acknowledge in court documents that Bernhardt participated in discussions about the endangered species issues surrounding Vigneto.

The plans for the development include homes, a golf course, a resort and retail and commercial space on 12,324 acres along both sides of Arizona highway 90, two miles south of Interstate 10 west of Benson.

The project’s Scottsdale-based developer, El Dorado Holdings Inc., has promoted it as a self-sufficient community, with schools, shops, restaurants and other amenities.

Environmentalists have fought the project – and sued to block a federal permit for it – out of concern that diversions and groundwater pumping for the development will dry up parts of the San Pedro, including the nearby St. David Cienega.

Last summer, the fish and wildlife service walked back its Trump era position on Vigneto, prompting the Corps of Engineers to suspend the Clean Water Act permit it issued for the development in 2018.

In a June 28 letter to the Corps, Jeff Humphrey, field supervisor with the wildlife service’s Arizona Ecological Services office in Phoenix, said their latest change of heart came after an internal review of the agency’s sudden, developer-friendly turn in October 2017 “and the process by which that decision was made."

Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com or 573-4283. On Twitter: @RefriedBrean

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.