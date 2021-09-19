Feds: Arizona can't sue over halt to border wall construction

Environmental groups had tried to stop construction of the wall when it was first proposed, going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

They acknowledged that 1996 law allowing waivers. But they argued that the law was unconstitutional because it gave too much power to the Department of Homeland Security to get around things like NEPA.

But the justices upheld lower court decisions permitting construction to continue.

The attorney general, however, says his case is different, with the halting of wall construction and scrapping of the “Remain in Mexico” program bringing “more and more people” into the country which “has a more and more devastating impact on our environment.”

Brnovich, who is running for U.S. Senate, has had little luck with other legal fights with the Biden administration over border policies.

Earlier this year, a different federal judge rebuffed his bid for an injunction prohibiting the federal government from enforcing its temporary pause on deportations.

And a federal appeals court rejected his bid to intervene in another case so he could defend a Trump-era rule designed to deny “green cards’’ granting permanent immigrant status to those at the bottom of the economic ladder.