Gloomier forecasts for Colorado River still 'too rosy,' expert says

It used the August 2021 24-month study to announce its first shortage for 2022, in which it will slash deliveries of river water to all Arizona by 18%, or 512,000 acre-feet, and to the Central Arizona Project by about one-third.

The CAP delivers drinking water to Tucson and Phoenix and irrigation water to Pinal County via a concrete canal.

The same forecast also determines how much water Lake Mead will get each year for deliveries to Lower Basin states including Arizona, and how much will be left behind in Powell for future deliveries to Lake Mead.

Meanwhile, the five-year projections are meant to help water managers better plan for the future using the best available data, Jacklynn Gould, who oversees the lower basin for the agency, told the Associated Press. These forecasts can provide early warnings that trouble lies ahead.

The five-year forecast is more for "what if" games," observed Jeff Lukas, a Colorado water and climate researcher who last year co-authored a paper on "The State of the Science" on Colorado River Basin climate and hydrology.

"You have risk numbers you can take from it that are meaningful" to affected interests, he said.