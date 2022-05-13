Greek Orthodox church in central Tucson to be auctioned

The building occupied by St. Demetrios Church on Fort Lowell Road for 60 years will be auctioned next month as the congregation looks for a spot to build a new church and event center.

Its annual Greek Festival, meanwhile, will be on hold for a while.

A fire at the church in 2013 destroyed the sanctuary and was not salvageable, said Rev. Panteleimon Maillis, the presiding priest.

"We've been having our services out of the church hall for the last nine years," he said. "The church is debt-free so we made a decision to sell the property and use that as seed money to rebuild."

The church is looking for land, at least four acres, on the north side of the Tucson area, Maillis said. More than 70% of St. Demetrios' congregation lives north of River Road.

The Greek Orthodox church serves about 120 families.

"We would like to find something more centrally located and visible," Maillis said. "We don't want to be tucked away."

The auction of the 5.8 acre property at 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road will be handled by Fine and Co. LLC.

The existing zoning would allow for single or multifamily residential development, a church, school or commercial use.

The sealed bid auction is scheduled to be held June 1 and a bidder's packet is required to bid. It can be obtained by contacting the auction house via email at John@fineandcompany.com

Maillis said services will be held at a temporary site, but not the Greek Festival, which is normally held in September.

"But once we rebuild the church, we will bring it back," he said.

The future site will also include classrooms and event space.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com

