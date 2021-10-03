Hudbay plan calls for a head start on reclamation while mining proceeds

A plan Hudbay Minerals Inc. has filed with the state details how it proposes to reclaim or restore the Santa Rita Mountains' west slope, facing Sahuarita and Green Valley, after mining there.

The company is considering building three open pit copper mines there, but says filing the reclamation plan doesn't mean it will definitely build them.

The plan proposes what the company calls "concurrent reclamation," a practice it already plans for the proposed Rosemont Mine on the mountain range's east slope, facing the Sonoita highway.

Concurrent reclamation calls for waste rock and other materials to be deposited in what would be their final configuration while mining proceeds.

While the mine operates, slopes on its outer-edged facilities would be built at the angles at which they will exist during reclamation, Hudbay said in its reclamation plan for its Copper World project on the mountains' west slope.

These slopes would be covered by waste rock that doesn't erode, so slopes won't have to be regraded after the mine closes, the plan said.

Company officials have long promoted concurrent reclamation as one of many reasons that they see Rosemont as a model for sustainable mining practices.