Instagram opportunities abound at this new Tucson bar

"It is the Happy Meal of drinks," Caywood said. "It comes with its own toy."

Food-wise, Caywood opted to skip your traditional bar cuisine and go for a menu overflowing with originality.

Caywood tapped Josh Richard formerly of Batch Tucson, downtown, to up the ante when it came to food.

Richard, who has worked in different capacities in restaurants from Portland to Italy, over the last decade, including at Dante's Fire and Yoshimatsu here in Tucson, came in with a strategy.

His emphasis was on starters and small plates, many with different Asian influences.

Guests are invited to order shareables like spicy Korean-style meat balls and Thai shrimp toast, even Spam musubi, a Spam, rice and seaweed treat from Hawaii.

The dishes are a nod to Richard's time spent working at different Asian restaurants and The Jackrabbit's nod to the Polynesian craze of the 1960s and '70s.

"Too often when you eat a full meal, you eat it and you leave," Richard said. "If you are having a lot of small plates, you are never done. You can stay for several hours and have a great time."