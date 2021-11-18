Marriott is opening a new hotel in Tucson's tallest building

Tucson’s tallest downtown building will soon be home to a boutique hotel and restaurant that spills out onto the patio.

The developers of the hotel, on the first nine floors at 1 S. Church Ave., have signed on with the Marriott Tribute brand, a collection of unique hotels throughout the world without the cookie-cutter look.

The ground-floor restaurant will be open to the public with patio seating, said Tyler Kent, managing director of the hotel’s developer, Opwest Partners, based in Scottsdale.

“We want this restaurant to be the heart and soul of Tucson,” he said.

Developers are still in negotiations with several restaurant concepts.

The hotel will have 145 rooms, boasting the proximity to the Tucson Convention Center and streetcar, Kent said.

The Rio Nuevo board in 2019 agreed to eight years of insulation from property taxes using the Government Property Lease Excise Tax tool and for site-specific sales tax revenue sharing of up to $1 million.

Developers project the hotel to reach $1.6 million in tax revenue in years four through nine and $2 million annually after 10 years in operation.