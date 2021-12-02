More than 2,600 homes are coming to Tucson's southwest side

A new housing community on the city's southwest side will soon be underway, utilizing a financing tool that shifts the cost of development to future homeowners.

Known as Wildflower Community Facilities District, the one-square-mile development will be along Valencia Road, near Ajo Way with more than 2,600 residential units for sale and rent.

It is the second Community Facilities District, or CFD, approved by Pima County since the program came into existence in the early 2000s.

Rocking K Ranch, in Vail near the Rincon Mountains, was the first approved CFD by the county in 2017.

A CFD requires developers pay for public infrastructure, such as roads, utilities and sewer lines, then request reimbursement from Pima County once the work is done.

If the work quality is approved by the county, bonds are issued to reimburse developers and the bonds are repaid by an increased tax rate to homeowners within the CFD.

"It's a low-risk proposition for the county because we're not up-fronting funds," said Carla Blackwell, director of development services for Pima County. "The bond proceeds reimburse costs after the improvements have been made."

Future homeowners would voluntarily pay the additional tax.