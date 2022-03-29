Motel on Tucson's south side to be converted to apartments

New apartments are being considered at a former Motel 6 on Tucson's south side that sold for $6.15 million.

Private investors plan to remodel the property, at 1025 E. Benson Highway, into a long-term extended stay and add apartments.

"What was attractive is the land and the amount of units," said Jigar "Jay" Desai, senior vice president with NewGen Advisory, who handled the sale along with colleagues Dan Rama, Ryan Bodine and Kishan Gohel.

The existing motel has 140 units and a portion of those will be converted to apartments and changed to an independent brand.

It sits on more than 5 acres, next to Interstate 10, with a large parking lot that could support future apartment buildings, Desai said.

No timeframe for construction has been announced.

This is the second sale for NewGen of a hotel to be turned into apartments. The company also handled the sale of the Hotel Tucson City Center and has three other hotels under contract in the Tucson market.