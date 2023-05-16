A national manufacturer of walk-in coolers and freezers is building its fourth plant in Tucson.

The 102,000-square-foot Imperial Brown plant will be located at 3350 E. Medina Road and serve its southwest customers in Arizona, Southern California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado.

“With rising freight costs and a very bulky product, this level of distributed manufacturing is a strategic advantage for the company's clients, many of whom have very large national footprints and growth plans," said Justin L. Sandall, the company’s president and CEO.

Oregon-based Imperial Brown also has factories in North Carolina and Oklahoma.

The new Tucson plant will have 32-foot clear height, 72 truck courts for trailer storage and 24 dock positions.

The employee-owned company expects to hire 65 people when operations begin.

Aside from walk-in coolers for restaurants and commercial kitchens, the company manufactures cold storage components for fish processing plants and archival storage chambers for fragile, historic documents.

Other local commercial activity includes:

A 116,898-square-foot industrial building at 8500 S. Rita Road has been sold by Mithril Real Property Inc. for $13 million. Robert Glaser and Jesse Blum, with Picor, represented the seller. Gary Emerson, with GRE Partners, and Robert Cohen, from Newmark Knight Frank, represented the buyer.

SNJLF 2 LLC sold the 17-unit Castro Villas, 3020 N. Castro Ave., to Donald J. Hagen Jr. Separate Property Revocable Living Trust & MRH Tuzona LLC for $1.5 million. Joe Boyle and Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, handled the sale.

Long Far Investments LLC bought an 8,000-square-foot industrial building at 2055 E. 17th St., from R2 Ewaste LLC for $675,000. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller.

Riley Engineering LLC leased 3,973 square feet at 3430 E. Sunrise Drive from Foothills Corporate LLC. Chris Tsighis and Victoria Lem, of Coldwell Banker, represented the tenant and David Volk, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

Instrumental Music Center leased 2,514 square feet at 6300 E. El Dorado Plaza from Mountain Oyster Club Inc. Alex Demeroutis, with Picor, represented the tenant and Dean Cotlow, with Cotlow Co., represented the landlord.

Anser Systems LLC leased 1,648 square feet at 3819 E. Evans Blvd. Kyle Kilgore, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.

Raw Smoke leased 1,200 square feet at Marana Mercado, on the northeast corner of Orange Grove and Thornydale roads. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.